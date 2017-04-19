Penn State Football Reveals 2017 White Out T-Shirt

As you prepare for the Blue-White game and the Penn State family reunion it entails, you now have another big game to look forward to this fall. Penn State football announced Tuesday the 2017 White Out game will take place against Michigan on October 21.

October may seem a long way away, but the annual White Out t-shirt was also revealed Tuesday. The front of the shirt features a large Nittany Lion chest logo and the signature Nike Swoosh, and the back of the shirt will prominently feature the phrase “Avalanche of Sound.”

The White Out shirt will be available in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve varieties and will be available for purchase on shop.GoPSUsports.com beginning in June. The Penn State Bookstore in the HUB will also sell these shirts, as per usual.

Penn State football fans will hope to replicate the atmosphere in Beaver Stadium from last season, an atmosphere that helped the Nittany Lions take down No. 2 Ohio State and acted as a springboard for Penn State’s Rose Bowl run. After a 49-10 pummeling in Ann Arbor, Penn State will be fighting for revenge against the Michigan Wolverines.