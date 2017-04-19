Students Reportedly Videotaped, Photographed In West Halls Shower

Penn State Police reported this morning that they are currently investigating reports that an individual videotaped and/or photographed two separate students while they were showering in Thompson Hall in West.

The individual (or individuals) was unknown to the students. The instances took place on Sunday, April 16 at 9:40 p.m. and later that night (technically early the next morning) at 12:45 a.m. Penn State Police, who are investigating the incident as an invasion of privacy, didn’t identify if the victims are male or female.

Police are urging anyone with information or who can identify the actors to contact them 814-863-1111 or by submitting an anonymous tip here. Police are also asking if any other individuals experienced a similar situation or believe to be victims of the same to report it to them. Centre County CrimeStoppers are additionally offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can submit tips to CrimeStoppers by emailing [email protected]