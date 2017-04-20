Nebraska Announced As 2017 Stripe Out Opponent

The annual stripe out game returns to Beaver Stadium on Nov. 18 when the Nittany Lions welcome Nebraska to Happy Valley for the first time since 2013.

Last year’s successful stripe out came much earlier during the year against Temple, which was preceded by the inaugural stripe out against Rutgers in 2015. This year’s game figures to be an important one given how late it comes in the season. The mid-November meeting will also fall on senior day as the final home game of the year. The Nittany Lions will be seeking revenge for the 2013 loss to the Cornhuskers in overtime.

Fans will be made aware of seating and color-coordination leading up to the event; the previous two installations of the stripe out were successful, and James Franklin certainly hopes the third time works enough magic to will his team past a tough Nebraska unit.

Further stripe out details will be provided during the regular season.