Offensive Tackle Garry Gilliam Signs With San Fransisco 49ers

It’s been a good few years for former Penn State offensive tackle Garry Gilliam. Since asking Bill O’Brien to switch to the offensive line from tight end, Gilliam’s flourished as a member of the Seattle Seahawks — where he’s established himself at right tackle.

The talented tackle will move down the West Coast to San Fransisco to join the 49ers, who signed him to an offer sheet worth $2.2 million according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Seahawks declined to match the offer sheet, rendering him free to sign with the team to a one-year deal.

As a member of the 49ers — who went 2-14 to finish a spot above the Cleveland Browns for the second-worst record in the NFL in 2016, will compete with third year tackle Trent Brown out of Florida for the starting job in training camp.

Gilliam will get two cracks at his former team each year after joining Seattle’s NFC West rival. He’s a solid addition to a team in need of some help at critical positions — especially along the offensive line. The 49ers hope he provides additional security along the right side of the line — but we hope he posts a few more of these during the season.