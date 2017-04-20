You are at:»»»Penn State Softball Takes Both In Bucknell Doubleheader

Penn State Softball Takes Both In Bucknell Doubleheader

0
By on Athletics

Penn State softball (18-25, 4-10 Big Ten) broke a four-game losing skid in emphatic fashion Wednesday night at Beard Field, topping Bucknell (23-12, 6-3 Patriot League) 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader and 6-5 in the eighth inning of the second.

The Nittany Lions used a crucial hit from Toni Polk for the lone run in game one and a comeback in the final innings to sweep the Bison.

How It Happened

Game One

Senior Marly Laubach (9-8) continued her streak of recent dominance in the circle, giving up just five hits and two walks in a complete-game win. Neither Penn State nor Bucknell was able to manufacture a run through the first five innings. But Amanda Lehotak’s Nittany Lions made their opportunity count in the bottom of the sixth. Leadoff hitter Rebecca Ziegler drew a walk before Polk’s RBI triple down the right-field line proved to be the game-winning run. Polk finished 2-3 at the plate in the 1-0 victory to get things started against the Bison.

Game Two

Bucknell took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first off a pair of home runs from Meghan Kovac and Anna Gimmestad, but a late Penn State rally gave the program its 10th straight win over the Bison (30-5 all-time). The Nittany Lions scored five runs in the final two innings of regulation to complete the comeback. Freshman Delaney Elling cranked a homer of her own to plate Shelby Miller, who ended the evening with three hits and an RBI, to make it 5-2.

Polk reached base on an error in the bottom of the seventh, scoring pinch hitter Christa Wagner. Then, Miller was hit by a pitch, allowing Ziegler to cross home before an Elling single plated Polk to tie it up, 5-5. Ziegler came up big once again in the first extra inning with a double up the middle to score Wagner in walk-off fashion. Maddie Seifert got the start for Penn State, going three innings in a non-decision, but Madison Shaffer (1-2) came on for five strong innings with just one unearned run to claim the victory.

Player Of The Night

Rebecca Ziegler | Center fielder | Redshirt sophomore

The Tucson, Arizona, native finished the doubleheader with three hits, two runs scored, two walks, and an RBI.

What’s Next?

Penn State will host Rutgers (11-29, 2-10 Big Ten) for a three-game conference series this Friday-Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 21.

Photo By: Cori Bugenhagen
Share.

About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.