[Photo Story] Penn State Herbarium

One of Penn State’s best kept secrets lies in the basement of Whitmore Lab. The Pennsylvania Agricultural College’s Herbarium has been around since 1859 when the former president Evan Pugh became the first curator.

Since then the herbarium has grown exponentially and now holds the third largest amount of samples in Pennsylvania. The current curator of the herbarium, Sarah Chamberlain, invited us down to the lab to check out what they’ve been working on and collecting for more than 150 years.