White Building To Host Fun Fitness Friday

Penn State Fitness is partnering with University Health Services to host Fun Fitness Friday. With the end of the semester quickly approaching, students are invited to work out and de-stress before finals.

The White Building will host a free gym class each Friday in April, and the classes will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m in room 6. While a gym membership is not required, those who wish to attend must bring a valid student ID with them to the event.

The types of classes, as well as the instructors, will rotate throughout the rest of the semester to give students a variety of fitness options. It’s also important to note that since the White Building has been under extensive construction, the main entrance and exit are currently being updated — there are various detours located near the main entrances.

Those interested can visit the White Building Twitter or the Penn State Fitness Facebook page for more information on the schedule of fitness events.