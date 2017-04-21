You are at:»»Blue-White Weekend Expected To Be Cool And Cloudy

Blue-White Weekend Expected To Be Cool And Cloudy

0
By on News, Student Life

While much of the home stretch of the spring semester has been filled with sunny 70-degree days, the premier event of the end of the school year will likely not have as much good fortune when the Blue-White game kicks off at 3 pm. Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the forecasts projected rain for Saturday, but the latest predictions now show a partly cloudy sky for most of the day, other than the chance of an early morning shower that only the most dedicated RV-lot goers will endure.

Penn State’s own AccuWeather says the temperature will hover around 50 degrees throughout the morning when tailgating commences but climb up to 59 degrees at the time of kickoff. Accuweather and weather.gov are split on whether the once-predicted rain will arrive Saturday night.

For the rest of the weekend, with thousands of alumni, families, and fans visiting, Friday evening will be about 60 degrees with a chance of showers, while Sunday will likely see similar temperatures to Saturday, but a bit sunnier.

Photo By: Staff
Share.

About Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is a freshman majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from Central Jersey, don’t worry, he was never a Rutgers fan. Anthony loves to fish, tweet, watch How I Met Your Mother, and laugh at Crying Jordan Memes. Though the disappointment from his beloved Mets and Jets has hardened him, he continues to have an unrelenting passion for all things sports. For any inquiries, email him at [email protected] and if you’re feeling generous, throw @_anthonycolucci a follow.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.