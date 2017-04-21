Four-Star 2018 Tackle Chris Bleich Decommits From Penn State

James Franklin’s much-heralded 2018 recruiting class lost a big body ahead of Saturday’s Blue-White game as four-star tackle Chris Bleich (Wyoming Valley West/Plymouth,Pa.) announced his decommitment from the Nittany Lions.

A former IMG Academy starter that weighs in 6’6″ and 305 pounds, Bleich has an offer list littered with teams such as Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers heading into his senior season back home at Wyoming Valley West High School.

Most recruiting sites consider him among the top eight players in Pennsylvania, as well as being among the top 20 best offensive tackles.

Following the Bleich decommitment, Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class is left ranked No. 2 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Even with Bleich’s decommitment, the Nittany Lions still have plenty of time to lock down some offensive linemen to join a class that already includes top-ranked prospects such as Micah Parsons, Ricky Slade, Justin Fields, and Zack Kuntz.

Although Bleich has re-opened his recruitment, it’s widely considered he’ll eventually commit to Rutgers. A Rutgers legacy, Bleich has been crystal ball-projected to attend Rutgers, with the Scarlet Knights holding a 67 to 33 percent advantage, according to 247Sports. In addition to the aforementioned schools, Bleich holds offers from Mississippi State, Syracuse, and UCF.