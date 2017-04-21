Onward Chef: Boozy Treats For Blue-White Weekend

Blue-White Weekend may be one of the most festive events of the year as parents and alumni come in droves and blow your typical tent and keg tailgate out of the water with spreads of food and themed decor.

If you want to step up your tailgate game this year, check out these three recipes for delicious drinks and spirited snacks:

The Duck Pond

Inspired by the Primanti Bros. “Drunk Duck,” the Duck Pond is a twist on a favorite.

What You’ll Need:

-A fifth of Blue Curaçao

-A fifth of vodka

-64-oz bottle of white cranberry juice

-Rubber ducks

Instructions: Start with Curaçao — it’s what gives the drink its festive blue color and orange flavor. We used vanilla-flavored vodka, but you can use any flavor of vodka that you have lying around. Mix together one part Curaçao, one part vodka, and two parts white cranberry juice in cup or mason jar (if you’re feeling boujee). Garnish the drink with a duck and a fun straw to complete your pond.

Alcohol-Soaked Gummy Bears

Boozy gummy bears are the ideal travel-friendly snack for anyone who plans on hopping from tailgate to tailgate.

What You’ll Need:

-A bag of gummy bears

-Jell-O shot cups

-Alcohol of your choice

Instructions: If you want to make mass amounts of these bad boys for you and your friends, grab a bunch of plastic Jell-O shot cups and spread them out. Fill each one with enough gummy bears to cover the bottom of the cup and then pour in about a half a shot of your preferred alcohol. Let them soak in the fridge for as long as you want Tthe longer they soak, the stronger they’ll be.), but don’t make them too early or they’ll start to harden.

Blue and White Jell-O Shots

What You’ll Need:

-Jell-O shot cups

-Blue and white gelatin kits

-A fifth of vodka

Instructions: Make these Jell-O shots at least two nights in advance. The shots can be any color you want, but we found these Disney-themed gelatin kits to create the iconic Penn State blue and white. The kits say to mix one cup of hot water and one cup of cold water with the gelatin, but substitute the cold water with one cup of vodka instead.

Start by creating the first white layer in a large bowl, pour the mixture into the cups a third of the way up, and let it set overnight. The next day, repeat these steps with the blue gelatin, pouring the blue layer on top of the white. Make sure you leave a little room at the top of the cup to maneuver the final product out of the cup when you get to the tailgate lots.

Go beyond the traditional keg this year and get creative. Happy Blue-White Weekend!