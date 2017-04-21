Penn State Football Announces Full List Of 2017 Game Themes

Penn State Football released its home game themes for the 2017 season. Each one of the team’s seven games in Beaver Stadium will have a different promotion, including the already-announced Homecoming, White Out, and Stripe Out games.

September 2 vs. Akron — Youth Sports And Spirit Day For Youth Cheer & Dance

Prior to the home opener, Penn State will host youth basketball and football clinics for local youth teams in the State College area. Ticket packages will be available to teams who participate, and a Spirit Day will be held for local cheer and dance groups. These groups will also have the opportunity to perform at halftime of the game.

September 9 vs. Pittsburgh — Keystone Classic, 2016 Suite Unveiling, And 1982 Team Presentation

The second meeting of a four-year series between Penn State and Pitt will be a busy day in Happy Valley. Prior to the start of the game, the 2016 Big Ten Championship team will be honored and immortalized with an addition to the list of years on the suites at Beaver Stadium. At halftime, alumni from the 1982 National Championship-winning team will be honored to celebrate the 35-year anniversary of their championship season.

September 16 vs. Georgia State — Blue Band Jam, All-University Day, Community Heroes Recognition, and Scout Celebration

Penn State’s third home game will mark the fourth annual “Blue Band Jam,” an event where select high school bands in the State College area will perform with the Penn State Blue Band at the Bryce Jordan Center before the game.

Student representatives from Penn State’s various commonwealth campuses will also be recognized during halftime. Special ticket packages will be available for local fire, EMS, and police personnel, as well as for Boy and Girl Scouts. The Scouts will be invited to the Nittany Jamboree at Medlar Field prior to the game, with specific events planned out for local Boy & Girl Scouts.

September 30 vs. Indiana — Staff Day And Celebrate Agriculture

During the first Big Ten home game of the season for Penn State, faculty and staff from all campuses across the Commonwealth will be eligible for special ticket packages. The College of Agricultural Sciences will hold festivities to celebrate agriculture and Penn State’s roots.

October 21 vs. Michigan — White Out

Penn State’s marquee football event will make its return on October 21 against Michigan. Fans are encouraged to wear white to show their support for Penn State in what should be the biggest home game of the season.

November 11 vs. Rutgers — Homecoming, Military Appreciation Day, and Seats For Servicemembers

In order to celebrate homecoming, the Penn State alumni band will perform at halftime of the November 11 game against Rutgers. Additionally, the 2017-18 homecoming court will be announced at halftime, including the Homecoming King and Queen.

Homecoming will also host its annual parade the night before the game on Friday, November 10. The Veteran’s Day game will feature honors for various military personnel throughout the course of the game, including active duty members, Wounded Warriors, veterans, and their families.

November 18 vs. Nebraska — Senior Day, Stripe Out, Families Tailgate, and Educator Appreciation

Before the final home game of the 2017 season, the senior class will be honored for their four years of contributions to the Penn State football team.

In the stands, fans will create the third annual “Stripe Out” with each section coordinated to be either navy blue or white. Pegula Ice Arena will host a pre-game tailgate and special ticket packages will be available for families of current students.