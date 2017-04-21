[Photo Story] Go Go Gadjet Takes Over Alumni Hall

Go Go Gadjet rocked Alumni Hall Thursday night for the Blue & White Society’s annual PS i (heart) U Week celebration leading up to the Blue-White game this weekend.

The band played in front of a decent sized crowd in Alumni Hall after being moved from the HUB lawn due to inclement weather.

The Blue & White Society kept the crowd pumped up and entertained by supplying them with its branded beach balls. Go Go Gadjet even played the trumpet along to “Cheerleader” by Omi. Justine made her debut as Go Go Gadjet’s newest member, singing “Come & Get It” by Selena Gomez. Go Go Gadjet kept the crowd pumped up and moving as it played hit songs “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly, and even an ’80s throwback of Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel.”