Post Malone And Kirko Bangz Light Up Tussey Mountain’s Spring Fest

At the base of a mountain known for skiing, Post Malone and Kirko Bangz took the stage and performed at the inaugural Spring Fest in front of a few thousand students who were celebrating the 4/20 holiday. The venue was unorthodox; however, it worked because the mountain provided an inclined view of the stage and the mountains in the background.

Joining Malone and Bangz was Philadelphia native Tunji Ige, who provided the opening act.

Bangz, who is best known for his 2011 Billboard 100 single “Drank In My Cup”, took the stage around 8 p.m. and played a wide variety of music, including several songs dedicated to Californian lifestyle.

Instead of doing the traditional sing over the top of the song in the background, Bangz brought out his own band to provide beats for his live performance.

The 27-year-old rapper from Houston, Texas was energetic and took several moments out of his set to get the crowd involved. Not only did Bangz ask the crowd for a blunt, he ran up and down the crowd offering shots of Hennessy.

Following the performance by Bangz, the much anticipated Malone appeared on stage and opened with the song “Too Young.”

The 21-year-old star who made his break through in 2016 with the release of the album Stoney, sparked the interest of the crowd by stating that he wanted to join a frat; although he was most likely unaware of the recent sanctions against the ones here at Penn State.

Malone played just about an hour set, consisting of several of his main hits such as “Go Flex” and “No Option.”