Dylan Richard Inks Pro Deal With Norwegian Club Manglerud Star

Recent Penn State men’s hockey graduate Dylan Richard will continue his playing career overseas with Norwegian pro club Manglerud Star.

Recent grads David Goodwin & Dylan Richard ink deals overseas for the 2017-18 season! #WeAre #HockeyValley Read⬇️⬇️https://t.co/fq5OuBdwFR — Penn State Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) June 16, 2017

Classmate and captain David Goodwin signed a deal with Finnish club SaiPa a few days ago, while news of Richard’s next move broke Friday.

Richard, a Sherwood Park, Alberta, native, was a steady presence at center for the Nittany Lions throughout his time in State College. Head coach Guy Gadowsky routinely singled him out as the player who would crash the boards without hesitation and make something out of nothing.

His tremendous open-ice assist set up Liam Folkes’ game-winning goal in double OT of the 2017 Big Ten Championship — the first in Penn State’s five-year Division I history. The Nittany Lions went on to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, falling to No. 1 Denver 6-3 at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

Richard finished his Penn State career with 77 points, including a personal-best 23 as a senior. Manglerud Star is part of Norway’s new 10-team GET-ligaen, which formed in the summer of 2014 after the previous league, Rosenborg IHK, went bankrupt. He’ll report to camp on Aug. 1.