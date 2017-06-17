Penn State Offers Local 2019 Cornerback Keaton Ellis

Penn State offered rising junior cornerback Keaton Ellis (State College, Pa.) Friday night following a standout showing at one of the program’s camp sessions.

Incredibly blessed to have received an offer from @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/KxZI8MOfXT — Keaton Ellis (@_keatonellis) June 17, 2017

We don’t normally write about recruiting offers, but Ellis is the first State College prospect since 2010 signee Alex Kenney to earn a scholarship from the Nittany Lions. He’s the sixth 2019 corner to receive a Penn State tender at this point in the process.

The 6-foot, 161-pounder made a significant impact for the Little Lions as a sophomore, tallying 328 all-purpose yards, including a punt-return touchdown, and 32 total tackles in his first varsity season. Ellis also helped State College Area to its first Mid-Penn title on the basketball court, but the maroon and gray fell to Butler in the second round of the PIAA 6A state tournament.

Ellis holds additional early offers from Syracuse and Buffalo, but seems like the best bet to become Penn State’s first 2019 commit if he chooses to shut down the recruiting process in the coming months. Ellis could be the next local star to shine in Beaver Stadium, as Larry Johnson and current NFL players Jordan Norwood and Nate Stupar all attended State High.