Freshman 101: How To Buy Football Tickets

Student season tickets go on sale this week, and if you’re new to Happy Valley you may be asking yourself, “Is buying tickets for seven home games worth $218?”

Don’t be silly. You should be asking, “How many people in the country have an opportunity to watch high-quality college football in one of the nation’s best stadiums and student sections?'”

There are pockets of the incoming freshman class that have gone to dozens of Penn State football games and there are plenty that haven’t been to one. Regardless of which group you fall into, getting season tickets can make a huge positive impact on your first semester of college. Esteemed college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit called Penn State’s student section “unparalleled,” and it’d be a shame to miss out on it.

Ticket sales are divided by students’ semester standings and begin with graduate students and seniors on Monday, June 19, followed by juniors on Tuesday, sophomores on Wednesday, then freshmen on Thursday. The sale begins at 7 a.m. and ends either at 2 p.m. or when the allotted number of tickets for the class of the day sells out. The sale will definitely end in latter scenario, as tickets will surely sell out in a few minutes.

You have to have a Ticketmaster account set up before buying tickets. Set it up here beforehand and have a valid U.S. credit card handy.

To buy tickets, log on to Ticketmaster and follow the following instructions, from Penn State’s Ticket Sale Quick-Start Guide:

It’s worth checking out your semester standing here. A friend of a friend of mine missed out on buying tickets a few years ago because he was entering his second year at Penn State but had enough credits to be classified as a junior. He logged on to Ticketmaster on the sophomore class’ day to buy tickets only to find out he was ineligible and was supposed to buy tickets the day before.

Now that we have all the technical info out of the way, here’s a few tips from OS alum Drew Balis (circa 2012):

Give yourself some extra time to prepare in case of computer problems.

Have a friend or parent on speed dial. If something goes wrong, they can back you up and complete the process for you with your information.

As stated above, there are time limits on certain pages. It helps to create a Ticketmaster account in advance and enter all of the billing information. This will save some time and limit stress.

Along with football tickets, there is the opportunity to purchase the Official White Out shirt ($26) and a student Nittany Lion Club Membership ($35). My advice: Don’t buy them here. This is not a knock on the offerings, but there are plenty of other opportunities and events to purchase these things. Get your tickets and get out.

As ridiculous as those browser requirements sound (seriously, ANGEL would be proud) follow them.

At one point during the sale, you will be asked to enter a password. Remember that it is your 9 digit PSU ID number at the bottom of your ID. This has tripped some people up in the past. Don’t let it happen to you.

At one point during the sale, there will likely be a drop down menu for Ticket Quantity and Seat Location. Click 1 and General Admission respectively.

Speaking of General Admission, your confirmation page will likely say GA on it. Don’t be that guy frantically trying to figure out where Section GA is in Beaver Stadium.

You should have already received an email to your webmail account saying what class you are with your corresponding day. Semester classification is determined by the number of credits earned. Be mindful and double check this. That biology class you late dropped last semester could change the day you buy tickets.

Your first attempt may result in some type of error occurring. Try not to panic. It’s likely Ticketmaster just being Ticketmaster. Go through the process again.

So, to review:

Set up your Ticketmaster account before the day you’re scheduled to buy tickets. Log on to Ticketmaster before 7 a.m. on your designated day (freshmen buy tickets on Thursday). Starting exactly at 7 a.m., buy a ticket as fast as your internet connection lets you. On Saturday, Sept. 2, head over to Beaver Stadium, swipe in with your Penn State ID, and enjoy being a part of the best student section in college football.

Penn State has seven home games slated for 2017: Akron, Pitt, Georgia State, Indiana (Throwback game), Michigan (White Out), Rutgers, and Nebraska (Stripe Out).