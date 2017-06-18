Pegula Likely To Host NHL Preseason Game Again

Update, 7:29 p.m. — Penn State Athletics confirmed on Twitter that an NHL game is scheduled. No date or teams have been announced.

***

After a successful first game last year, NHL preseason appears to be coming back to Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State women’s hockey tweeted on Sunday a picture of the ice at Pegula with the lines for the NHL-signature restricted area behind the goal.

The women’s hockey twitter account followed up with this tweet below, all but assuring Penn State fans will have a chance to check out the pro game in Happy Valley again this year.

Well, if those lines aren't for us… #NHLatPSU — Penn State WHKY (@PennStateWHKY) June 18, 2017

Pegula hosted a preseason matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild last September.

“The facilities are unbelievable,” Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons said after the game. “The locker room and everything was nice. It was definitely fun to play here.”

Terry Pegula, the arena’s namesake after he donated $100 million to build the facility and start the men’s and women’s hockey programs at his alma mater, is the owner of the Sabres, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team return for a preseason game this year.

The NHL is expected to release its schedule June 22, so there should be any announcement sometime this week.