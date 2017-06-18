Penn State Student Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2017

Katie Schrekengast, a Penn State student and member of the Blue Band, took home the title of Miss Pennsylvania 2017 last night at the annual scholarship competition held in Pittsburgh. She is a rising senior majoring in broadcast journalism.

Schrekengast is from Palmyra, Pennsylvania and was crowned Miss Central Pennsylvania in Lewistown back in January, earning the opportunity to compete for the state title. A saxophone player in the Blue Band, her pageant talent draws on the same skills she demonstrates on the football field at halftime — she played “Listen” by Beyoncé at both the Miss Central Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania competitions.

In addition to the title and the opportunity to compete nationally, Schrekengast received a $7,000 cash scholarship, as the pageant is ultimately a scholarship competition.

Schrekengast isn’t the first Penn State to compete for the title of Miss America. Alumna Emily Wills holds the title of Miss Pennsylvania 2006 and alumna Tara Wheeler was crowned Miss Virginia in 2008, both earning the opportunity to represent their state and alma mater in the Miss America competition.

Schrekengast will go on to represent Pennsylvania in the 2018 Miss America Pageant in September.