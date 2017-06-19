Pegula Ice Arena To Host Pittsburgh Penguins And Buffalo Sabres In Preseason NHL Matchup

A second NHL preseason game will take place in Hockey Valley this fall as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres square off in Pegula Ice Arena on September 19 at 7 p.m. Penn State students will be able to buy tickets through the Penn State Student Account Manager in mid-August for just $25.

A map of ticket prices for non-students can be found here. Ticket prices range from $25 to $80.

This is the second straight year the Buffalo Sabres will visit Pegula Ice Arena, thanks to Terry Pegula, the Sabres’ owner. Terry Pegula and his wife, Kim, were instrumental in the creation of the fantastic home venue, donating $102 million to Penn State’s hockey program. Pegula, a billionaire Penn State alum, essentially helped bring Division I hockey to Penn State.

Pegula certainly isn’t done giving back to his alma mater. Last preseason, Penn Staters witnessed the Buffalo Sabres take on the Minnesota Wild in a preseason showdown. This year, the game will feature two-time reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins – the hometown favorite for many Penn State students and alumni.

“The crowd at Penn State last year was awesome for our game against Minnesota,” Sabres captain Brian Gionta said in a press release. “The facility is first class and the fans really gave us a great welcome onto the campus.”

Each franchise definitely seems to be excited to take a trip to University Park this fall.