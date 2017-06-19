THON Announces Final Canning Weekend, 2018 Schedule Of Events

THON officially announced its 2018 calendar of events Monday morning, including the date for what is supposed to be the organization’s final canning weekend ever. The weekend of an away football game against Iowa, September 23-24, is officially slated as students’ last chance to participate in a canning trip.

The organization announced last spring it planned to phase out canning by 2019 following the death of student Tally Sepot in a car accident returning from a fall 2015 canning trip. For fall 2016 canning trips, THON provided bus transportation for groups as a safer alternative than students driving.

Don't miss out on any THON events this year. Take a look and mark your calendars now! #FTK https://t.co/9wJe22dOdG — Penn State THON™ (@THON) June 19, 2017

Other events announced include:

THON 5K — October 15, 2017

100 Days ’til THON — November 8, 2017

Family Carnival (logo reveal) — December 3, 2017

Sporting events benefiting THON throughout the summer and fall include:

THON Nationals Game — July 8, 2017

THON Phillies Game — July 29, 2017

THON Night at the Spikes — September 7, 2017

THON Football Game — September 30, 2017

THON Women’s Soccer Game — October 8, 2017

THON says dates for THON Men’s Soccer and THON Hoops have not yet been finalized. This year’s THON fundraising window will open September 15. As previously announced, THON weekend 2018 will be held February 16-18, 2018 at the Bryce Jordan Center under the eye of Executive Director Andrew Smith.

We dance in 242 days!