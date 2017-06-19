Zeno’s To Discontinue Bottle Shop Service

Zeno’s will not longer operate its Zeno’s 2 Go bottle shop, the pub announced on its Facebook page Monday afternoon. It appears the regular Zeno’s Pub (or dine-in service) will remain open for the foreseeable future.

“It is with heavy heart that we bring news that the bottle shop will be permanently closed,” the announcement says. “We had a good run.”

After limiting its hours to Friday and Saturday throughout the spring semester, the bottle shop sold beers through Chumely’s when it wasn’t open during the week. Zeno’s says this will still be the case when Zeno’s 2 Go is permanently closed.

“So keep us on the map through Chumley’s,” the announcement says. “Stop in and have a drink. The staff is still here for you!”

