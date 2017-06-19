You are at:»»»Zeno’s To Discontinue Bottle Shop Service

Zeno’s To Discontinue Bottle Shop Service

0
By on Downtown, News

Zeno’s will not longer operate its Zeno’s 2 Go bottle shop, the pub announced on its Facebook page Monday afternoon. It appears the regular Zeno’s Pub (or dine-in service) will remain open for the foreseeable future.

“It is with heavy heart that we bring news that the bottle shop will be permanently closed,” the announcement says. “We had a good run.”

After limiting its hours to Friday and Saturday throughout the spring semester, the bottle shop sold beers through Chumely’s when it wasn’t open during the week. Zeno’s says this will still be the case when Zeno’s 2 Go is permanently closed.

“So keep us on the map through Chumley’s,” the announcement says. “Stop in and have a drink. The staff is still here for you!”

You can read the full announcement post below.

 

Photo By: Steffen Blanco | Onward State
Share.

About Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.