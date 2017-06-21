Penn State Football Single Game Ticket Sale Begins July 11, Michigan And Pitt Not Included

Penn State announced on Wednesday that single game tickets will be available for five of the seven home dates starting July 11.

The games against Pitt, the first edition of the in-state matchup at Beaver Stadium since 1999, and Michigan, the 2017 White Out game, will not be available available during the public sale beginning July 11.

“Due to overwhelming demand in season tickets and during the Nittany Lion Club pre-sale in May, the Pitt and Michigan games will not be available as part of the public ticket sale,” the release stated. “There are still a limited number of tickets for the Pitt and Michigan games that are available by purchasing season tickets or the recent graduate season tickets.”

Tickets on the secondary market for those two games are selling for well over $100, and figure to rise as we get closer to the season.

Ticket prices vary each game with the cheapest game starting at $30, down from a low of $40 in 2016. The full list of ticket prices is yet to be released. Tickets will be available at PSUnrivaled.com or Ticketmaster after July 11. You can also call 1-800-NITTANY or visit the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office weekdays from 9 a.m – 4:30 p.m.