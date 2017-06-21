Tim Frazier Traded To Washington Wizards For No. 52 Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans traded former Penn State point guard Tim Frazier to the Washington Wizards for the No. 52 overall pick in Thurday’s NBA draft, as first reported by Basketball Insiders’ Michael Scotto.

Frazier, a Houston native, enters his fourth season in the league after spending time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trailblazers, and Pelicans. Frazier tallied his first NBA triple double last December in a 120-119 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The 6-foot-1 guard earned D-League Player and Rookie of the Year in 2015 with the Maine Redclaws. He’ll back up Wizards star John Wall at the point for head coach Scott Brooks moving forward. Frazier finished his Penn State career as the program’s eighth all-time scorer with 1,543 points. Always a spectacular distributor, his 641 collegiate assists set the new school record.

Washington offers a perfect opportunity for Frazier to play a key role off the bench for one of the Eastern Conference’s top up-and-coming teams. The Wizards fell to the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics, 4-3, in the second round of this year’s NBA Playoffs.