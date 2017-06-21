You are at:»»»Zain Retherford Nominated For Best Male College Athlete ESPY

Zain Retherford Nominated For Best Male College Athlete ESPY

Penn State wrestling star Zain Retherford has earned an ESPY Awards nomination for Best Male College Athlete.

The honor comes after he secured his second-straight national title at 149 pounds and helped the Nittany Lions to their sixth NCAA Championship in the last seven years.

Retherford is up against Clemson football’s DeShaun Watson, Wake Forest soccer’s Ian Harkes, Kansas basketball’s Frank Mason, and Maryland lacrosse’s Matt Rambo.

Nittany Lions have earned nominations in the past, but no one from Penn State has ever won either the Best Male or Female College Athlete ESPY. However, his coach Cael Sanderson won the first edition of the award in 2002 after taking his fourth consecutive national title. Sanderson is still the only wrestler to win the award.

You can vote for Retherford here.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
