Penn State Hockey Well Represented At NHL Development Camps

Penn State hockey will have a large presence at NHL development camps across the league in the coming weeks with possibly 16 current, future, and former players participating in NHL camps.

Of Penn State’s four draftees, three have been confirmed in their respective teams’ development camp rosters. The fourth, Aarne Talvitie, will likely be on the Devils’ camp roster when it’s released. Eight other active roster players will participate in camps, as will four other alumni.

Among the active roster players are goaltender Peyton Jones, centers Chase Berger and Nate Sucese, winger Andrew Sturtz, and defenseman Erik Autio.

Alumni on rosters include Las Vegas native Kenny Brooks going to the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural development camp, goaltender Eamon McAdam, and defenseman Vince Pedrie.

Here is the full list of players, and when they will be away at camp:

Incoming Players

Evan Barratt, center, Chicago Blackhawks (will join PSU in 2017) — camp begins July 15

Cole Hults, defenseman, Los Angeles Kings (will join PSU in 2017) — June 27-30

Alex Limoges, forward, Anaheim Ducks (will join PSU in 2017) — June 28-July 2

Aarne Talvitie, center, New Jersey Devils (will join PSU in 2018) — camp begins July 10

Active Roster Players

Erik Autio, defenseman, Buffalo Sabres — July 7-11

Chase Berger, center, Pittsburgh Penguins — June 28-July 1

Peyton Jones, goaltender, San Jose Sharks — July 2-8

Brett Murray, left wing, Buffalo Sabres — July 7-11

Nikita Pavlychev, center, Pittsburgh Penguins — June 28-July 1

Denis Smirnov, left wing, Colorado Avalanche — June 26-29

Andrew Sturtz, right wing, Pittsburgh Penguins — June 28-July 1

Nate Sucese, center, Nasville Predators — June 26-July 1

Alumni

Kenny Brooks, right wing, Vegas Golden Knights — June 27-July 1

Eamon McAdam, goaltender, New York Islanders — June 26-July 1

Vince Pedrie, defenseman, New York Rangers — June 25-30

Zach Saar, right wing, Anaheim Ducks — June 28-July 2

indicates player drafted by their organization