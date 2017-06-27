Graham Spanier’s Daughter Reportedly Expecting Child With Tony Bennett’s Son

It’s a modern day Romeo and Juliet: Two star-crossed lovers announced earlier this month they’re expecting a child, and no one in the family seems happy about it. But as loyal fans of the Leo DiCaprio version are well aware, every classic love story deserves a twist — like former Penn State President Graham Spanier and singer Tony Bennett, for instance.

Spanier and Bennett will soon share a grandchild, according to Page Six, as Hadley Spanier and Danny Bennett announced Hadley is pregnant on June 2. Yes, that was the day of G-Span’s sentencing. You can’t make this stuff up, folks. Page Six says the Bennett family is also baffled as to why the couple chose the date to announce the pregnancy.

“Tony has grandchildren — including this new one — and it’s jarring to know that he now shares one with someone who has tolerated child abuse,” an ~insider~ reportedly told Page Six. “It’s created some shock waves.”

Spanier was sentenced to two months in jail after a jury found him guilty on one misdemeanor count of child endangerment related to the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

It’s like our very own Penn State soap opera. All we need is the return of Joe Paterno’s evil twin, Poe Jaterno.