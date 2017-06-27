You are at:»»»Karoondinha Music Festival Featuring Chance The Rapper And John Legend Canceled

Karoondinha Music Festival Featuring Chance The Rapper And John Legend Canceled

The Karoondinha Music Festival, which was slated to bring big names to the Penn State area from July 21-23, has been canceled, according to Billboard.

Organizers called off the event Tuesday — taking down the website and shutting down its social media accounts — due to rising costs of holding the festival and sub-par ticket sales.

The festival had a lineup including Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Alessia Cara, and Paramore coming to Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park, about a 25-minute drive from State College.

While some event happening in the future is not totally out of the question, the festival will not happen in its scheduled time frame.

“The event as planned will not take place July 21-31, 2017,” Karoondinha creator Paul Rallis told Billboard. “We’re looking at other options at this moment and hope we can make something happen in some way. We’re not walking away from the vision of the idea in any way, because our commitment is still to make something great happen in this area — it’s just not going to take place on the scheduled days.”

According to Billboard several talent agencies said they began to worry when event organizers were not returning their calls (our inquires had not been returned in the past several days as well).

Tickets were sold through Eventbrite, which told Billboard that it is still processing how it will handle refunds.

“We have been in communication with the organizers of Karoondinha,” Eventbrite said in a statement. “We will work closely with them to process refunds as quickly as possible for those interested in cancelling their orders. Details on timeframe to follow.”

