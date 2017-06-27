President Barron Appoints Advisory Board For Greek Life Response Team

Tweet
Penn State announced President Barron’s appointees today for a board that will advise the Greek Life Response Team. The response team will be responsible for implementing the Greek life reform plans passed by the Board of Trustees earlier this month. The new advisory board is “intentionally broad” according to a press release, with stakeholders from all corners of campus.
Members of the advisory group are:
- Dean Vetere, president, Interfraternity Council (44 Chapters)
- Jonathan Zabala, vice president, Multicultural Greek Council (14 chapters)
- Malachi Burden, president, National Pan-Hellenic Council (2 chapters)
- Amanda Saper, president, Panhellenic Association (PHA) Council (22 chapters)
- Katie Jordan, president, University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA)
- Hunter DeBellis, vice president, Council of Commonwealth Student Governments
- Valerie Detwiler, Board of Trustees
- Bill Oldsey, Board of Trustees
- Walt Rakowich, Board of Trustees
- Matthew Woessner, chair, University Faculty Senate
- Tom King, assistant borough manager/Public Safety, State College Borough
- Rachel Pell, associate vice president, Strategic Communications
- Charima Young, director, Local Government and Community Relations
- JeanMarie Jacob, incoming chair, University Staff Advisory Council
The Greek Life Response Team consists of:
- Thomas Poole, vice president for administration and chair of the response team
- Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs
- Zack Moore, vice president for Government and Community Relations
- Keith Morris, chief, University Police and Public Safety
- Frank Guadagnino, associate general counsel
- Madlyn Hanes, vice president for commonwealth campuses and executive chancellor
- Marcus Whitehurst, vice provost for educational equity
