President Barron Appoints Advisory Board For Greek Life Response Team

Penn State announced President Barron’s appointees today for a board that will advise the Greek Life Response Team. The response team will be responsible for implementing the Greek life reform plans passed by the Board of Trustees earlier this month. The new advisory board is “intentionally broad” according to a press release, with stakeholders from all corners of campus.

Members of the advisory group are:

Dean Vetere, president, Interfraternity Council (44 Chapters)

Jonathan Zabala, vice president, Multicultural Greek Council (14 chapters)

Malachi Burden, president, National Pan-Hellenic Council (2 chapters)

Amanda Saper, president, Panhellenic Association (PHA) Council (22 chapters)

Katie Jordan, president, University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA)

Hunter DeBellis, vice president, Council of Commonwealth Student Governments

Valerie Detwiler, Board of Trustees

Bill Oldsey, Board of Trustees

Walt Rakowich, Board of Trustees

Matthew Woessner, chair, University Faculty Senate

Tom King, assistant borough manager/Public Safety, State College Borough

Rachel Pell, associate vice president, Strategic Communications

Charima Young, director, Local Government and Community Relations

JeanMarie Jacob, incoming chair, University Staff Advisory Council

The Greek Life Response Team consists of: