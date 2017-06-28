Brian Patchcoski Named Director Of LGBTQA Student Resource Center

Brian Patchcoski, the most recent associate dean of students and director of the LGBT Resource Center at Cornell University, has been named the director of the LGBTQA Student Resource Center at Penn State, effective July 3.

Patchcoski is taking over for the founding director of the LGBTQA Student Resource Center, Allison Subasic, who retired this past November.

The LGBTQA Student Resource Center – a part of Penn State Student Affairs – administers educational services, advocacy programming, and information services for the Penn State community. Patchcoski will oversee the center, working to generate an inclusive environment for students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or asexual.

“The LGBTQA Student Resource Center became a national leader in its programming and resource offerings under the direction of Allison Subasic,” noted Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs at Penn State. “I am confident that Brian’s considerable experience in higher education will allow him to continue the great work of our center and explore new ways to engage and educate our community.”

Before his time at Cornell, Patchcoski served as the founding director of the Office of LGBTQA Services at Dickinson College. His previous experiences also involved serving as a victim advocate on issues of sexual violence, bias, discrimination, and harassment.

“Identity is complex and I believe it is through opportunities embedded in spaces like the LGBTQA Student Resource Center that we can help challenge our university communities to grow and support them in that growth by providing the resources and education necessary for cultural change,” said Patchcoski.

Patchcoski has been part of various research projects regarding student identity and campus climate, served as the Mid-Atlantic representative for the Consortium of Higher Education LGBTQ Resource Professionals, and even held a position as the chair of the Pennsylvania College Personnel Associations LGBTQ Committee.