Barron Ranked Among Highest-Paid University Presidents

After updating data with figures from 2016, The Chronicle of Higher Education reports Penn State President Eric Barron was the sixth highest-paid public university president in the country based on earnings from the 2015-2016 school year.

The report says Barron earned a base salary of $800,000 and bonus pay of $224,000 — for a grand total of $1,039,717. Bonuses for Penn State executives are generally determined and approved by the university’s Board of Trustees.

The ranking is up from the 2014-2015 school year, when Barron was ranked eleventh for his $800,000 base salary. He reportedly did not earn any bonus pay during his first full year as Penn State’s president.

Barron is ranked behind presidents from Arizona State University, the University of Texas, Texas A&M, the University of Florida, and Florida University. Ohio State President Michael Drake clocks in just behind Barron at $1,034,574.

According to The Chronicle, Barron is also the sixth highest-paid person at Penn State, behind head football coach James Franklin, Neurosurgery Department Chair Robert Harbaugh, Surgery Department Chair Peter Dillon, Hershey Medical Center CEO Craig Hillermeier, and Orthopaedics/Rehabilitation Chair Kevin Black.