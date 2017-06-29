Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved For State College

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health announced the 27 businesses, accounting for 52 locations, that will have dispensary permits allowing them to sell medical marijuana products. State College’s PA Health and Wellness LLC was listed as Centre County’s dispensary. The facility will be located at 2105 N. Atherton St.

A total of 280 potential dispensaries applied for a permit, but after a panel of experts graded each of the applications, the State College bid earned one of the two permits for the north-central region of the state.

While the accepted applications could have up to three dispensaries, PA Health and Wellness’s primary facility in State College is its only dispensary.

“Once this program is fully operational, patients with serious medical conditions will have locations throughout the commonwealth where they can purchase medication to help in their treatment. We remain on track to provide medication to patients in 2018,” said John Collins, director of the Pennsylvania Office of Medical Marijuana.