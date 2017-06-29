You are at:»»»Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved For State College

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved For State College

0
By on Downtown, News

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health announced the 27 businesses, accounting for 52 locations, that will have dispensary permits allowing them to sell medical marijuana products. State College’s PA Health and Wellness LLC was listed as Centre County’s dispensary. The facility will be located at 2105 N. Atherton St.

A total of 280 potential dispensaries applied for a permit, but after a panel of experts graded each of the applications, the State College bid earned one of the two permits for the north-central region of the state.

While the accepted applications could have up to three dispensaries, PA Health and Wellness’s primary facility in State College is its only dispensary.

“Once this program is fully operational, patients with serious medical conditions will have locations throughout the commonwealth where they can purchase medication to help in their treatment. We remain on track to provide medication to patients in 2018,” said John Collins, director of the Pennsylvania Office of Medical Marijuana.

Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and the associate content editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.