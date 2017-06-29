Ontario Festival To Honor Karoondinha Tickets

A second music festival is offering Karoondinha ticket holders an opportunity to exchange their tickets.

WayHome Music and Arts Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, just north of Toronto and about six hours from State College, will allow Karoondinha ticket holders to exchange for a WayHome Festival ticket. The event takes place July 28-30 and features Flume, Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean, and ScHoolboy Q.

Following the cancellation of the Pemberton and Fyre festivals, WayHome Festival operators Republic Live decided to offer a chance for those festival-goers to redeem their tickets.

“This has been a challenging year for a number of festivals and we wanted to extend an invite to Karoondinha ticket holders to join us at WayHome” Republic Live Co-Founder Eva Dunford said.

Karoondinha Festival fans can redeem their purchased ticket for a 2017 WayHome General Admission Full Weekend Admission Pass by sending a copy of their Karoondinha Festival ticket confirmation to [email protected] using subject, “Karoondinha Ticket Offer.”

The offer’s open until July 14 and will authenticate all requests. Tickets will be redeemed on a one for one basis and do not include camping, parking, or V.I.P. offers.

Another festival in West Virginia, Deep Roots Mountain Revival, has a similar offer for its event July 20-22.