Penn State Football Season Ticket Sales Continue To Rise Following Big Ten Championship Season

10 years removed from posting its high average of 108,917 people per home game, Beaver Stadium’s weekly attendance might finally be on the rise with Penn State Athletics reporting large increases in new season ticket holders and strong renewal rates from the 2016 season.

As of Wednesday, Penn State has more than 8,400 new season ticket holders — up from 3,700 at the end of June in 2016. In February, Penn State reported a strong renewal rate of nearly 92% and counting.

Those figures will likely continue to rise after Penn State announced it will only sell tickets to the Pittsburgh and Michigan games through season ticket packages.

Recent graduate tickets also appear to have taken a cut with the increase in demand. Penn State football capped those sales after it sold 1,400 for the season, down from the original allotment of 2,500 that the program set when these discounted tickets were first sold in 2014.

The past several seasons, Penn State posted average attendance figures in the low 100,000s and the high 90,000s. Ranking third in the Big Ten, Penn State drew 100,257 fans per game during the 2016 slate.

Heading into the season opener against Akron on September 2, Beaver Stadium truly standing 107k strong week after week is looking much more likely than it has the past several years.