Penn State Women’s Volleyball Unveils New Uniforms

Penn State women’s volleyball provided the first look at its new uniforms for the 2017-18 season Thursday.

Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions will don an updated white Nike home jersey with blue stripes down the sleeves and block numbers. You can’t see it from the above photo shoot with seniors Lainy Pierce, Haleigh Washington, Simone Lee, and Heidi Thelen, but there will also be a back nameplate with “We Are” emblazoned in tiny letters. The team has yet to reveal its blue away jersey.

While maintaining the university’s traditional simplicity, this year’s new uniforms are a home-run upgrade for the Nittany Lions. It’s the first major overall since 2009, when the program switched to a template it would use, excluding minor alterations, for the next eight years. There was a swoosh on one shoulder and the “chipmunk” logo on the other, with Penn State on the back rather than the front.

Per usual, Penn State will be put to the test early this season as it faces defending national champion Stanford twice in the span of eight days in September at the Texas A&M Tournament and Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. Rose’s roster is loaded with senior experience, as all six have logged significant playing time during their careers.

Joining Pierce, Washington, Lee, and Thelen in Penn State’s soon-to-be graduating class are outside hitter Ali Frantti and setter Abby Detering, who will again battle Bryanna Weiskircher for the starting job. The Nittany Lions and Cardinal are tied for the most national championships in women’s college volleyball history with seven apiece.