Lift For Life Heading Indoors To Holuba Hall July 15

Penn State Uplifting Athlete’s Lift for Life is heading indoors this year for the annual event with the Nittany Lions football players taking place on the Saturday of Arts Fest weekend.

Penn State Athletics announced Thursday that the 15th annual Lift for Life will take place July 15 at 11 a.m. inside Holuba Hall. The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The kids clinic will take place alongside the event from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a cost of $15 per child. All proceeds go to support the rare disease community.

An autograph session will follow the event with more than 80 Penn State football players expected to be on hand — including new Penn State Uplifting Athletes chapter co-presidents Trace McSorley and Jason Cabinda.

Fans can make a donation to the Penn State Chapter and Lift for Life by visiting the Penn State Chapter fundraising site or by sending a donation to Will Flaherty, Director of Player Development and Community Relations at 201 Lasch Football Building, University Park, PA, 16802.