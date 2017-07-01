Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour added fuel to the fire on the rumored contract extension of James Franklin.

After four-star recruit Solomon Enis out of the Class of 2018 commented that the Penn State coach already had a new five-year deal in place, Barbour didn’t dismiss the possibility.

“Keeping James at Penn State for a long, successful tenure is a priority,” Barbour said in a statement. “We will announce these details when appropriate.”

James Franklin’s contract has been one of the primary talking points of the offseason, with Barbour even telling fans to “stay tuned” for his extension at a Coaches’ Caravan stop in early May.

For a head football coach’s contract extension to be official, the Board of Trustees must “review and approve substantive changes in the terms relating to compensation, benefits, and perquisites for new or revised employment arrangements.”

When Franklin was originally hired, Penn State held a special compensation meeting prior to the official announcement. That would likely be the case again, but the next time the Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet during its current cycle is July 20-21 in Harrisburg.