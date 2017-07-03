Penn State Files Lawsuit Against Former Defensive Coordinator Bob Shoop Over Unpaid Liquidated Damages

Penn State is suing former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop over nearly $900,000 worth of liquidated damages Shoop owes his former employer after leaving with two years remaining on his contract to join the Tennessee Volunteers.

According to court documents obtained by Pennlive.com, Shoop was required to pay back 50 percent of his base pay over the remaining duration of the contract if he left prior to the contract’s expiration. According to the clause in his contract, the only scenario in which Shoop wouldn’t have to pay back any portion of his salary would be if he became a head coach at another institution within a year of leaving the school. Shoop earned slightly more money in Knoxville, but maintained the same position with the Volunteers.

According to court documents, Shoop owes the school $891,856 — and requested that Shoop pays back what he owes. However, Penn State officials don’t feel strongly about Shoop’s cooperation, and believe he won’t return the money. Shoop’s current Tennessee contract states that he’s responsible for any buyout between himself and prior institutions, and was lauded by Tennessee athletic director David Hart for the defensive coordinator’s decision to handle the buyout from Penn State himself rather than leave the school to pick up the tab.

The breach of contract suit was transferred to the U.S. Middle District court today. Shoop’s son Tyler, a rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver, is still a member of Penn State’s current team.