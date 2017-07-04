CVS On Beaver Ave. To Permanently Close

The CVS located at 138 E. Beaver Ave. will permanently close on July 15, 2017 according to a message posted in the storefront window late last week, pictured below.

Those who live on the east end of State College or beyond Beaver Ave. will have a slightly further trek to the College Ave. CVS, which has a pharmacy despite also not being open 24-hours. The addition of the Target in the Fraser Center also brought another CVS downtown, but it, too, is on the west side.

In an ever-developing State College, the property the CVS is located on is rather barren, particularly the large parking lot on the west side of the building. In addition to the CVS, the building is occupied by a few apartments which are managed by ARPM.

Interestingly, ARPM offers parking spots behind and next to the building which it leases out on a 12-month basis. This year, however, ARPM is apparently only offering a 10-month lease for the parking spots and claims it will be tearing down the building next fall. We are working to confirm this with ARPM.