Graham Spanier’s Motion For New Trial Denied, Curley And Schultz Permitted Work Release

Berks County Senior Judge John A. Boccabella denied the motion of former Penn State President Graham Spanier for an acquittal or a new trial. He also granted work release to both former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz.

Spanier was sentenced to two months in prison and at least an additional two months of house arrest in June after a jury found him guilty on one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Prior to the start of Spanier’s trial, Curley and Schultz each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment. Curley received three months of incarceration and Schultz received two months. They also have at least an additional four months under house arrest.

Both of the former administrators also applied for a modification to their sentences. Schultz’s motion was denied, while Curley’s was not addressed. They are scheduled to report to prison on July 15.