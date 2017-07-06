Four-Star Cornerback Jordan Miner Commits To Penn State

Tampa, Fla., cornerback Jordan Miner committed to Penn State over offers from Maryland, Tennessee, North Carolina, and others Thursday.

The four-star 2018 prospect out of Wiregrass Ranch High School is considered the nation’s 30th overall corner this cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. Miner, who stands 6-foot-1, 177 pounds, joins three-star Texan Trent Gordon as the second corner commit in Penn State’s current recruiting class, which ranks No. 5 nationally and is up to 14 members.

Also a basketball standout, Miner immediately clicked with future position coach Terry Smith during an unofficial visit to State College on June 2. He held a reported 29 scholarship offers, but picked James Franklin’s Nittany Lions due to his level of comfort with the program and its campus. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.

Miner plays with physicality on the outside while showing breakaway speed in the open field as well. He’s racked up 93 total tackles and three touchdowns (two offensive) during three varsity seasons with the Bulls.