Saquon Barkley Named Top Athletic Freak In College Football, And Rightfully So

Saquon Barkley’s resume became even more robust on Wednesday when Bruce Feldman of SI.com ranked him first on his annual list of the most athletic freaks in college football. He’s such a freak, that he’ll be on Sport Science this fall. Of course, we always knew that the rising junior running back is a freak of nature and didn’t need an official ranking to convince us of his unreal capability on the gridiron.

However, since Feldman’s rankings are pretty subjective, we came up with five reasons why Barkley is the freakiest freak out there to dispel all the arguments that Michigan fans, who just finally shut up about Jabrill Peppers’ versatility, may make that Rashan Gary (No. 5 on the list) is the Big Ten’s premier athlete.