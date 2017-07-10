Four Nittany Lions Garner Maxwell, Bednarik Watch List Nods

Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley found themselves on the Maxwell Award preseason watch list Monday, while Marcus Allen and Jason Cabinda earned Bednarik hype.

Two Nittany Lions land on each of the 2017 #MaxwellAward and #BednarikAward Watch Lists. 👏 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Nw1n0hNa1u — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 10, 2017

The Maxwell annually honors the best all-around college football player, and the Chuck Bednarik Award recognizes the nation’s top defensive player. Running back Larry Johnson was the last Nittany Lion to win the Maxwell in 2002. Penn State took home the Bednarik three years in a row as Paul Posluszny won it back-to-back in 2005-06 before Dan Connor followed in his footsteps.

Barkley and McSorley are one of the most electric duos in America. Both are widely considered favorites to contend for the Heisman Trophy. There’s no telling just how good these two could be in Joe Moorhead’s second year at the helm as offensive coordinator.

Allen and Cabinda will continue their roles as the heart of Penn State’s defense. Allen led the Nittany Lions in tackles last season with 110. Despite missing five games due to injury, Cabinda roared back to help Penn State knock off then-No. 2 Ohio State in an instant classic at Beaver Stadium. He finished in third place on the defense with 81 total stops.