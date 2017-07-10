You are at:»»»Four Nittany Lions Garner Maxwell, Bednarik Watch List Nods

Four Nittany Lions Garner Maxwell, Bednarik Watch List Nods

0
By on Football

Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley found themselves on the Maxwell Award preseason watch list Monday, while Marcus Allen and Jason Cabinda earned Bednarik hype.

The Maxwell annually honors the best all-around college football player, and the Chuck Bednarik Award recognizes the nation’s top defensive player. Running back Larry Johnson was the last Nittany Lion to win the Maxwell in 2002. Penn State took home the Bednarik three years in a row as Paul Posluszny won it back-to-back in 2005-06 before Dan Connor followed in his footsteps.

Barkley and McSorley are one of the most electric duos in America. Both are widely considered favorites to contend for the Heisman Trophy. There’s no telling just how good these two could be in Joe Moorhead’s second year at the helm as offensive coordinator.

Allen and Cabinda will continue their roles as the heart of Penn State’s defense. Allen led the Nittany Lions in tackles last season with 110. Despite missing five games due to injury, Cabinda roared back to help Penn State knock off then-No. 2 Ohio State in an instant classic at Beaver Stadium. He finished in third place on the defense with 81 total stops.

Share.

About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.