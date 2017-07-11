Class Gift Campaign Invites Penn State Community To Submit 2018 Gift Proposals

With the start of a new school year approaching, it’s time to choose another senior class gift. The Penn State Class Gift Campaign is now encouraging students, staff, faculty, and alumni to submit their own proposals for the 2018 gift.

Most recently, the Class of 2017 chose to give permanent funding to Lion’s Pantry — an organization that aims to provide struggling students with essentials such as food and school supplies. This year, the Class Gift Campaign will do things a bit differently — there will be three class gifts instead of just one. Class Gift Campaign Executive Director Lauren Nelson hopes the addition of two more gifts will inspire seniors to give back to a cause they feel especially passionate about.

“Philanthropy and service are goals the Class Gift Campaign strives to recognize every day at Penn State, and we hope to inspire a philanthropic spirit toward Penn State within other students as well,” Nelson said.

Those interested in submitting a proposal can do so on the Class Gift Campaign website. Seniors will then have the chance to vote for their top choice out of a selection of six gifts from October 8-13.

For more information on how you can participate, contact class gift advisor Alissa Janoski at 814-863-2052 or [email protected].