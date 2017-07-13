Parking And Traffic Changes Announced For Arts Fest

Arts Fest highlights everything that’s great about a summer in State College. If you can slip away from work for a few days or are just wondering how the festival will effect your daily commute, here’s everything you need to know about parking, transit, and traffic changes for Arts Fest weekend:

Event Parking

Single-day parking will be available at Jordan East/Lot 44 and Stadium West through Saturday, July 15 for $5 (or for free if you have a valid Penn State permit). On Saturday and Sunday, parking will also be available at the Nittany Parking Deck and Lot Red A for $5.

You can also purchase a weekend parking permit for $35 on Thursday, July 13 and $30 on Friday, July 14 at these times and locations:

East Deck, HUB Deck, and NIttany Deck exit kiosk — 7:30 a.m. to midnight Thursday

Parking Office at Eisenhower Parking Deck — 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday

Red A kiosk at White Course Drive — 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Eisenhower Parking Deck — 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday

East Deck, HUB Deck, and Nittany Deck entrance kiosk, as well as Red A kiosk at White Course Drive — 7:30 a.m. to midnight Friday

Red A South entrance near bus terminal — 4 p.m. to midnight Friday

Eisenhower Parking Deck entrance — 11 a.m. to midnight Friday

Weekend permits will remain valid through Sunday, July 16.

Parking Changes and Road Closures

Burrowes Road will be closed from College Avenue to Curtain Road and Pollock Road will be closed from Burrowes Road to Willard Building through Sunday, July 16. Staff and faculty can access Lot Brown A and the Hammond Building loading dock from College Avenue, travelling north on Burrowes Road and turning right into the driveway between Hammond Building and Reber Building. Exit from the lot will only be available from this driveway to College Avenue. Fortunately, Brown A permit holders can also park in any section of Lot Red A on Thursday and Friday

To get to Lot Brown E and the parking lot at Carnegie Building, take Fraser Road down from Curtin Road. Brown E permit holders also have access to parking at the Nittany Parking Deck on Thursday and Friday.

The only way to get to Lot Red K at the Applied Research Lab is from the service entrance between the University Club and FedEx on College Avenue. You must exit Lot Red K through the FedEx parking lot and onto Atherton Street.

To get to Lot Red H and Lot Green C, just drive south on Burrowes Road from Curtin Road.

Parking information kiosks at the entrance to Lot Brown A will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Auxiliary officers will be around Pollock Road, Fraser Road, and College Avenue to restrict traffic to authorized vehicles, but we’re sure they’d be happy to answer any and all of your questions anyway.

Transit Changes

All CATA bus stops on Burrowes Road between College Avenue and Curtin Road will be closed through Sunday. Campus Shuttle stops at Reber Building, IST/Hosler Buildings, and Rec Hall will only be closed on Thursday and Friday.