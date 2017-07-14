Three-Star DT Judge Culpepper Commits To Penn State

Tampa defensive lineman Judge Culpepper kicked off Arts Fest Friday with a commitment to Penn State. The three-star prospect chose the Nittany Lions over 30-plus offers from SEC heavyweights like Alabama, Florida, and LSU, among others.

Proud to announce that I am an official commit to the Penn State Nitttany Lions! #weare pic.twitter.com/nixrfm5Csh — Judge Culpepper (@JudgeCulpepper) July 14, 2017

Culpepper, who also plays tight end and even a little quarterback for Plant High School, gives future position coach Sean Spencer plenty of versatility at 6-foot-4, 256 pounds. He could potentially spend some time at defensive end, but it seems more than likely he’ll end up at defensive tackle given his size and room to grow.

Culpepper was on campus April 8 for an unofficial visit before returning to State College this week to mull over his decision. Thanks to Culpepper’s verbal, the Nittany Lions currently have 15 commits in their 2018 recruiting class, which ranks No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

He’s the second recruit from Florida this cycle to pick Penn State, as four-star cornerback and fellow Tampa native Jordan Miner hopped on board a week ago. You can check out Culpepper’s Hudl highlight reel right here.