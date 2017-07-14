You are at:»»»Three-Star DT Judge Culpepper Commits To Penn State

Three-Star DT Judge Culpepper Commits To Penn State

0
By on Football

Tampa defensive lineman Judge Culpepper kicked off Arts Fest Friday with a commitment to Penn State. The three-star prospect chose the Nittany Lions over 30-plus offers from SEC heavyweights like Alabama, Florida, and LSU, among others.

Culpepper, who also plays tight end and even a little quarterback for Plant High School, gives future position coach Sean Spencer plenty of versatility at 6-foot-4, 256 pounds. He could potentially spend some time at defensive end, but it seems more than likely he’ll end up at defensive tackle given his size and room to grow.

Culpepper was on campus April 8 for an unofficial visit before returning to State College this week to mull over his decision. Thanks to Culpepper’s verbal, the Nittany Lions currently have 15 commits in their 2018 recruiting class, which ranks No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

He’s the second recruit from Florida this cycle to pick Penn State, as four-star cornerback and fellow Tampa native Jordan Miner hopped on board a week ago. You can check out Culpepper’s Hudl highlight reel right here.

 

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.