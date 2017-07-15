Three-Star Receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts Commits To Penn State

Harrisburg, Pa., standout Shaquon Anderson-Butts became the second receiver commit in Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class on Saturday during the Lasch Bash Lift for Life, just hours after quarterback Will Levis announced he would be a Nittany Lion. Anderson-Butts’ commitment was first reported by Scout.com’s Brian Dohn and then confirmed by Sean Fitz of 247Sports. Shortly after, he tweeted his announcement himself.

Blessed to say I'm staying home and attending the Pennsylvania state university 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ #Weare pic.twitter.com/334otxVHEg — quon (@anderson_quon) July 15, 2017

Anderson-Butts is high school teammates with former commit and five-star defensive end Micah Parsons and four-star 2017 signee Damion Barber. He’s considered the ninth-best prospect from the Keystone State this cycle and the nation’s 50th-ranked receiver, according to 247Sports.

Anderson-Butts accrued 24 reported offers from a host of college football’s top programs, including Florida, Pitt, Notre Dame, and Nebraska, before picking the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot, 193-pounder has plenty of speed on the outside, playing both ways for Harrisburg.

Anderson-Butts made regular stops in State College during his recruitment the past two years, camping for the staff and attending a pair of Junior Days. His commitment gives Penn State 17 members in its 2018 class, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.

You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.