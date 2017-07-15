Three-Star Quarterback Will Levis Commits To Penn State

Penn State found its replacement for Justin Fields Saturday morning in three-star Middletown, Conn., quarterback Will Levis.

Officially committed to Penn State University! I am a Nittany Lion! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/5hNwLjprsB — Will Levis (@will_levis) July 15, 2017

Levis surged up recruiting boards this summer thanks to a handful of standout showings on the camp circuit. The Xavier High product earned an offer from the Nittany Lions following a strong performance at one of their campus talent evaluations on July 14.

At 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, Levis is listed as a pro-style passer, but don’t let that fool you — he’s absolutely capable of running Joe Moorhead’s up-tempo, shotgun offense. In fact, he posted the highest Nike SPARQ rating (123.27) of any high school signal caller this year at The Opening New Jersey Regional back in April.

Levis is considered Connecticut’s top 2018 prospect and the 20th-ranked pro-style quarterback in America this cycle, according to 247Sports. He picked the Nittany Lions over 22 other reported offers from the likes of Florida State, Ole Miss, and Iowa.

Per MaxPreps, Levis accounted for 2,648 passing yards, 34 total touchdowns (six rushing), and just seven interceptions during his first two varsity seasons. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.