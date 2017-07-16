Daniel George Becomes Fifth Commit Of Weekend For Penn State

Twenty-nine minutes after James Franklin tweeted that Jake Pinegar became Penn State’s fourth commit of the weekend, the siren sounded yet again as four-star WR Daniel George of Oxon Hill, Md., announced his commitment.

George is the 19th player to verbally commit to Penn State as part of their recruiting class of 2018, and his commitment comes after visiting Happy Valley this weekend for Lasch Bash. The receiver also was considering offers from Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Rutgers, but ultimately decided to join the Nittany Lions.

In his junior year with Oxon Hill High School, George amassed 1,242 all-purpose yards and scored 20 touchdowns for the Clippers as they went 11-1 in the 2016 season. Of those 1,242 yards, 873 came through the air, quickly establishing himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

George will arrive in Happy Valley as part of an already offensively loaded class that includes fellow receivers Justin Shorter and Shaquon Anderson-Butts, tight end duo Zack Kuntz and Pat Freiermuth, top-all-purpose back Ricky Slade, and quarterback Will Levis.