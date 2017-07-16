Images Of Al Pacino As Joe Paterno Released

Not only does Al Pacino have a lot in common with Joe Paterno — both are iconic Italian-Americans born in New York before the United States joined World War II with last names that differ by only a syllable — he also looks a lot like in him.

On Sunday, Variety.com published an image of Pacino, who will play the all-time winningest college football coach in an upcoming HBO movie that will be directed by Barry Levinson. It’s the first look we’ve seen of Pacino’s portrayal of Paterno.

The former star of The Godfather and Scarface is seen in a “classic Joe” outfit, from his Nike pullover to his salt and pepper hair to his trademark Coke-bottle glasses. One strikingly noticeable aspect left out by the picture is Paterno’s signature rolled up khakis, perhaps his most recognizable wardrobe choice.