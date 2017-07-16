You are at:»»Images Of Al Pacino As Joe Paterno Released

Images Of Al Pacino As Joe Paterno Released

News, Sandusky Scandal

Not only does Al Pacino have a lot in common with Joe Paterno — both are iconic Italian-Americans born in New York before the United States joined World War II with last names that differ by only a syllable — he also looks a lot like in him.

On Sunday, Variety.com published an image of Pacino, who will play the all-time winningest college football coach in an upcoming HBO movie that will be directed by Barry Levinson. It’s the first look we’ve seen of Pacino’s portrayal of Paterno.

Photo: Marcell Rev | HBO

The former star of The Godfather and Scarface is seen in a “classic Joe” outfit, from his Nike pullover to his salt and pepper hair to his trademark Coke-bottle glasses. One strikingly noticeable aspect left out by the picture is Paterno’s signature rolled up khakis, perhaps his most recognizable wardrobe choice.

Photo By: Marcell Rev
