Kicker Jake Pinegar Commits To Penn State

Penn State added its 18th commit for 2018 and fourth of the weekend when kicker Jake Pinegar of Ankeny, Iowa, picked the Nittany Lions Sunday afternoon. He earned an offer after impressing the coaching staff this weekend.

His commitment came rather quickly, as Pinegar chose Penn State from a list of limited options that included Indiana, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, and Western Illinois.

Kohl’s Kicking has ranked Pinegar the No. 13 kicker in his class for his powerful toe and unusual frame and skillset. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Pinegar doubles as an all-state cornerback on the gridiron for Ankeny Centential, in addition to being a decorated soccer player and hurdler.

Pinegar is the Penn State’s first special-teams specific player to commit this cycle. With current kicker Tyler Davis going into his senior year, Pinegar will have an opportunity to compete with Alex Barbir, Joey Julius, and punter Blake Gillikin for the starting job as a true freshman.